Amundi Buys 3,646,047 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Amundi boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 157.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,965,212 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,646,047 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.98% of Johnson Controls International worth $781,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,684,645 shares of the company's stock worth $3,165,286,000 after purchasing an additional 163,167 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,655,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,712,949,000 after purchasing an additional 718,245 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 280,704 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock worth $1,916,417,000 after buying an additional 1,837,220 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,739,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.9%

JCI opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $142.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.53. The firm has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $102.09 and a twelve month high of $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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