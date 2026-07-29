Amundi Buys 396,657 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Amundi boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,923 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 396,657 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.56% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,400,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 246 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,035.01 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $694.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,153.99. The company has a market cap of $305.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,051.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $953.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,450 shares of company stock worth $29,668,201. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,195.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,061.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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