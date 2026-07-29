Amundi Buys 61,077 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Amundi boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761,983 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 61,077 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.92% of Synopsys worth $698,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGH Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 4.4% in the first quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Synopsys

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI partnerships are strengthening Synopsys’ growth story. The company introduced autonomous electronic-design-automation (EDA) workflows with Microsoft and AMD, including tools available for evaluation through Microsoft Discovery. Synopsys is positioning its agentic-AI platform to automate chip design from specifications through silicon, potentially increasing customer productivity and demand for its software. Synopsys Advances Agentic AI Chip Design with AMD and Microsoft

The company introduced autonomous electronic-design-automation (EDA) workflows with Microsoft and AMD, including tools available for evaluation through Microsoft Discovery. Synopsys is positioning its agentic-AI platform to automate chip design from specifications through silicon, potentially increasing customer productivity and demand for its software. Positive Sentiment: Intel 14A certification expands Synopsys’ advanced-process opportunity. Certified AI-powered EDA flows, multiphysics analysis, advanced-packaging support and IP such as PCIe 7.0 and 224G SerDes should help customers design for Intel Foundry’s next-generation 14A process. The collaboration builds on Synopsys’ existing support for Intel 18A and 18A-P and could support future licensing and services revenue. Synopsys and Intel Foundry Fast-Track Customer Readiness on Intel 14A

Certified AI-powered EDA flows, multiphysics analysis, advanced-packaging support and IP such as PCIe 7.0 and 224G SerDes should help customers design for Intel Foundry’s next-generation 14A process. The collaboration builds on Synopsys’ existing support for Intel 18A and 18A-P and could support future licensing and services revenue. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA collaboration highlights potential productivity gains. Synopsys demonstrated autonomous verification and CAE workflows developed with NVIDIA technology, including a verification agent claimed to deliver up to 50-times faster time-to-validated RTL and additional coverage improvements. Analysts view agentic AI and the Ansys acquisition as important long-term catalysts, while maintaining generally bullish ratings. Synopsys Showcases Autonomous Engineering Workflows with NVIDIA Technology

Synopsys demonstrated autonomous verification and CAE workflows developed with NVIDIA technology, including a verification agent claimed to deliver up to 50-times faster time-to-validated RTL and additional coverage improvements. Analysts view agentic AI and the Ansys acquisition as important long-term catalysts, while maintaining generally bullish ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention is elevated ahead of earnings. Synopsys is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter results on August 26. Its latest quarter produced $2.28 billion in revenue, up 41.9% year over year, although much of the increase reflected Ansys, while organic growth was more modest. The company’s full-year fiscal 2026 outlook remains constructive.

Synopsys is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter results on August 26. Its latest quarter produced $2.28 billion in revenue, up 41.9% year over year, although much of the increase reflected Ansys, while organic growth was more modest. The company’s full-year fiscal 2026 outlook remains constructive. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution concerns may be limiting upside. With a high earnings multiple and the stock still digesting its post-acquisition integration, investors may require stronger organic growth and evidence that AI products translate into material revenue. A coming earnings report also creates risk of profit-taking or disappointment.

With a high earnings multiple and the stock still digesting its post-acquisition integration, investors may require stronger organic growth and evidence that AI products translate into material revenue. A coming earnings report also creates risk of profit-taking or disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider selling adds a minor cautionary signal. CEO Sassine Ghazi and CFO Shelagh Glaser sold shares during the past six months. These transactions may be routine, but they provide little support for sentiment while the stock remains volatile.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $570.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $383.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $451.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.18. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.00 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Synopsys's revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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