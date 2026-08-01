Amundi Cuts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

Amundi lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301,820 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 78,210 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.61% of Eversource Energy worth $159,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Eversource Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eversource Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eversource reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 recurring, non-GAAP EPS guidance of $4.57 to $4.72 , broadly consistent with analysts’ expectations. Management’s earnings call also reinforced the company’s focus on regulated utility operations and its planned portfolio repositioning. Eversource Energy Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Eversource reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 recurring, non-GAAP EPS guidance of , broadly consistent with analysts’ expectations. Management’s earnings call also reinforced the company’s focus on regulated utility operations and its planned portfolio repositioning. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter recurring earnings were $0.87 per share , in line with the primary analyst consensus, while revenue increased 2.3% year over year to $2.90 billion . However, revenue was below the roughly $2.99 billion expected by analysts. Eversource Energy Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter recurring earnings were , in line with the primary analyst consensus, while revenue increased 2.3% year over year to . However, revenue was below the roughly $2.99 billion expected by analysts. Negative Sentiment: GAAP earnings fell sharply to $53.7 million, or $0.14 per share , from $352.7 million, or $0.96 per share, a year earlier. Results included a $111.4 million after-tax charge tied to the Aquarion Water sale and a $164.0 million after-tax charge related to offshore wind liabilities. Although largely nonrecurring, the charges highlight execution and balance-sheet risks. Eversource Energy Q2 GAAP Earnings Fall

GAAP earnings fell sharply to , from $352.7 million, or $0.96 per share, a year earlier. Results included a $111.4 million after-tax charge tied to the Aquarion Water sale and a $164.0 million after-tax charge related to offshore wind liabilities. Although largely nonrecurring, the charges highlight execution and balance-sheet risks. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings declined from $0.96 per share last year, and some estimates viewed the $0.87 result as a slight miss. The earnings decline and lower-than-expected revenue are likely the main reasons for the stock’s weaker performance after the report. Eversource Energy Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ES shares. Citigroup reissued a "hold" rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Capital One Financial set a $73.00 price target on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus cut Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Eversource Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Get Our Latest Report on ES

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 2.8%

Eversource Energy stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Eversource Energy's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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