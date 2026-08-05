Amundi Decreases Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Amundi decreased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,458 shares of the bank's stock after selling 36,296 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.17% of Wintrust Financial worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company's stock.

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Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.7%

WTFC opened at $162.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.26. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $119.61 and a 52 week high of $167.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $738.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $735.36 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 20.72%.Wintrust Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wintrust Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler set a $186.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Wintrust Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WTFC

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report).

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