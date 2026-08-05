Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Amundi Decreases Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Wintrust Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Amundi cut its Wintrust Financial stake by 24.6% in the first quarter, selling 36,296 shares and retaining 111,458 shares worth approximately $15.5 million. Institutional investors collectively own 93.48% of WTFC.
  • Wintrust reported quarterly EPS of $3.30, exceeding estimates of $3.15, while revenue rose 10.1% year over year to $738.63 million.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, equivalent to a $2.20 annualized payout and a 1.3% yield. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $177.77.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Amundi decreased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,458 shares of the bank's stock after selling 36,296 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.17% of Wintrust Financial worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company's stock.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.7%

WTFC opened at $162.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.26. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $119.61 and a 52 week high of $167.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $738.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $735.36 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 20.72%.Wintrust Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wintrust Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler set a $186.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Wintrust Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WTFC

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Wintrust Financial Right Now?

Before you consider Wintrust Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wintrust Financial wasn't on the list.

While Wintrust Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines