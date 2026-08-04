Amundi Decreases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Amundi trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,395 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 74,880 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.31% of Zebra Technologies worth $32,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 238,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $49,907,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 623,965 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $130,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 258.2% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

ZBRA opened at $291.64 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.05 and a 12 month high of $350.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Weiss Ratings upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $267.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zebra Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zebra Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Zebra Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here