Amundi Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,970,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 981,408 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 0.5% of Amundi's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Amundi owned approximately 0.53% of Micron Technology worth $2,017,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $805,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $519,639,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 879 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $879,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 34,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,958,000. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,179 shares of company stock worth $190,836,321. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potential U.S. tariffs or restrictions on Chinese memory chips could strengthen Micron’s domestic competitive position, pricing power and margins by limiting lower-cost competition from ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) and Yangtze Memory Technologies. Chips & Clips: Memory Tariffs Rewire Tech Supply Chains

Potential U.S. tariffs or restrictions on Chinese memory chips could strengthen Micron’s domestic competitive position, pricing power and margins by limiting lower-cost competition from ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) and Yangtze Memory Technologies. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s latest results remain a fundamental support: quarterly revenue reached $41.46 billion, up 345.8% year over year, while earnings per share of $25.11 exceeded consensus by $3.72. Analysts and some commentary continue to view AI-driven demand, high-bandwidth memory and contracted customer agreements as evidence this cycle may be structurally stronger than prior memory booms. Micron: The Boom And Bust Memory Cycle Could Finally Be Dead

Micron’s latest results remain a fundamental support: quarterly revenue reached $41.46 billion, up 345.8% year over year, while earnings per share of $25.11 exceeded consensus by $3.72. Analysts and some commentary continue to view AI-driven demand, high-bandwidth memory and contracted customer agreements as evidence this cycle may be structurally stronger than prior memory booms. Neutral Sentiment: CME Group launched nearly round-the-clock single-stock futures, including contracts linked to Micron. The move may improve access and liquidity but also allows investors to react more quickly to overnight semiconductor news. CME launches single stock futures enabling investors to trade SpaceX, Micron 23 hours a day

CME Group launched nearly round-the-clock single-stock futures, including contracts linked to Micron. The move may improve access and liquidity but also allows investors to react more quickly to overnight semiconductor news. Negative Sentiment: Investors are reducing exposure to the AI trade amid fears of an AI bubble, expensive data-center financing and concerns that semiconductor valuations and spending expectations have become excessive. Micron was among the weakest performers in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index as memory stocks extended their pullback. Chip Stocks Extend Pullback Amid AI Bubble Fears

Investors are reducing exposure to the AI trade amid fears of an AI bubble, expensive data-center financing and concerns that semiconductor valuations and spending expectations have become excessive. Micron was among the weakest performers in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index as memory stocks extended their pullback. Negative Sentiment: CXMT’s blockbuster Shanghai IPO and reports of advances in China’s domestic semiconductor equipment heightened fears that Chinese manufacturers could rapidly expand DRAM production, narrow the technology gap and pressure Micron’s future pricing and market share. Why Micron Stock Just Dropped Again

CXMT’s blockbuster Shanghai IPO and reports of advances in China’s domestic semiconductor equipment heightened fears that Chinese manufacturers could rapidly expand DRAM production, narrow the technology gap and pressure Micron’s future pricing and market share. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking is also significant after Micron’s extraordinary year-long rally. A chief accounting officer’s sale of 879 shares at approximately $1,000 per share added a minor insider-selling signal, though the transaction represented only about 2.45% of that executive’s holdings.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $820.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,255.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $973.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $632.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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