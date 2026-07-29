Amundi Grows Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,965,814 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,550,178 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.89% of CRH worth $627,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 29,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings cut CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.19.

Get Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Trading Up 0.6%

CRH opened at $103.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $93.58 and a 12 month high of $131.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average of $111.89.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CRH's payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

See Also

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