Amundi Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Amundi grew its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,830,533 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 663,976 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.82% of American Tower worth $661,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 52.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting American Tower

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Tower reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.75 billion, up about 4.7% year over year and ahead of the $2.70 billion consensus estimate. Reported EPS was $1.86, while FFO was $2.71 per share, up from $2.60 a year earlier. Reuters American Tower earnings report

American Tower reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.75 billion, up about 4.7% year over year and ahead of the $2.70 billion consensus estimate. Reported EPS was $1.86, while FFO was $2.71 per share, up from $2.60 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: The REIT raised the midpoints of its 2026 forecasts for property revenue, adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share. Its full-year EPS guidance of $11.00-$11.17 is above the roughly $10.66 analyst consensus, supported by favorable currency movements and better data-center performance. American Tower second-quarter results

The REIT raised the midpoints of its 2026 forecasts for property revenue, adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share. Its full-year EPS guidance of $11.00-$11.17 is above the roughly $10.66 analyst consensus, supported by favorable currency movements and better data-center performance. Positive Sentiment: CoreSite achieved record leasing activity, and management cited robust global tower leasing demand. Data-center revenue growth and continued mobile-data usage provide potential long-term growth drivers beyond traditional tower colocation.

CoreSite achieved record leasing activity, and management cited robust global tower leasing demand. Data-center revenue growth and continued mobile-data usage provide potential long-term growth drivers beyond traditional tower colocation. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted funds from operations attributable to AMT common stockholders rose 3.8% to $1.264 billion, while adjusted EBITDA increased 3.2% to $1.808 billion. The company also maintained substantial liquidity of approximately $9.9 billion and declared a quarterly distribution of $1.79 per share.

Adjusted funds from operations attributable to AMT common stockholders rose 3.8% to $1.264 billion, while adjusted EBITDA increased 3.2% to $1.808 billion. The company also maintained substantial liquidity of approximately $9.9 billion and declared a quarterly distribution of $1.79 per share. Negative Sentiment: Despite the improved outlook, some reports noted that the full-year revenue forecast was below market expectations. Investors are also monitoring DISH-related tenant churn, refinancing costs and the impact of strategic divestitures, which could limit near-term growth and cash-flow expansion. American Tower Q2 earnings call highlights

American Tower Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:AMT opened at $171.70 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $160.06 and a 52 week high of $219.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average of $178.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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