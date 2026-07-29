Amundi Has $1 Billion Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Amundi lessened its holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,958,359 shares of the company's stock after selling 344,905 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 1.26% of Ferrari worth $1,001,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 790.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 98 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ferrari from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $483.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $471.97.

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Ferrari News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pre-earnings optimism: Analysts remain constructive on Ferrari’s premium product mix and resilient demand. The company has maintained its 2026 guidance and reported an order book extending toward the end of 2027, supporting confidence in upcoming results. The median recent analyst price target of $447 is above the stock’s reported trading level. Ferrari Shares Rise Ahead of Earnings on Analyst Optimism

Analysts remain constructive on Ferrari’s premium product mix and resilient demand. The company has maintained its 2026 guidance and reported an order book extending toward the end of 2027, supporting confidence in upcoming results. The median recent analyst price target of $447 is above the stock’s reported trading level. Positive Sentiment: Share buyback continues: Ferrari is executing the second €250 million tranche of its broader approximately €3.5 billion multi-year repurchase program, expected to run through 2030. Continued buybacks can support earnings per share and signal management’s confidence in the company’s valuation and cash generation. Ferrari N.V. Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Ferrari is executing the second €250 million tranche of its broader approximately €3.5 billion multi-year repurchase program, expected to run through 2030. Continued buybacks can support earnings per share and signal management’s confidence in the company’s valuation and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Brand engagement remains high: Ferrari’s Corse Clienti track event at Road Atlanta highlights continued customer and enthusiast engagement, supporting the brand’s luxury positioning, though the direct financial impact is likely limited. Ferrari Corse Clienti Ignites Road Atlanta with Exclusive Track Spectacle

Ferrari’s Corse Clienti track event at Road Atlanta highlights continued customer and enthusiast engagement, supporting the brand’s luxury positioning, though the direct financial impact is likely limited. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that an influencer sold two Ferraris to purchase Bitcoin are anecdotal and unlikely to materially affect Ferrari N.V.’s revenue or investment outlook. Influencer sells 2 Ferraris to buy Bitcoin dip

Reports that an influencer sold two Ferraris to purchase Bitcoin are anecdotal and unlikely to materially affect Ferrari N.V.’s revenue or investment outlook. Negative Sentiment: Ferrari’s Formula 1 team reportedly missed a podium opportunity in Hungary. The result may weigh modestly on racing-related sentiment, but it is unlikely to change the company’s near-term financial outlook. Ferrari meltdown in Hungary

Ferrari Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $390.30 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $362.32 and its 200 day moving average is $352.47. Ferrari N.V. has a one year low of $312.51 and a one year high of $509.82. The firm has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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