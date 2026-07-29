Amundi Has $1.09 Billion Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,349,651 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 273,128 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.65% of Walt Disney worth $1,093,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.00.

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More Walt Disney News

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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