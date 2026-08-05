Amundi Has $11.35 Million Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. $CAR

Amundi reduced its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR - Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,825 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 28,324 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.22% of Avis Budget Group worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,964,807 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $380,444,000 after purchasing an additional 804,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,975,675 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $253,519,000 after buying an additional 545,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,127 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $120,554,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 700,005 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $89,825,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $58,340,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company's stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 1.6%

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $141.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.92. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.96 and a 12-month high of $847.70.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. Avis Budget Group's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Avis Budget Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Avis Budget Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Despite the earnings shortfall, Avis reported fleet reductions, record vehicle utilization and improved adjusted EBITDA, indicating that tighter fleet discipline is helping protect margins. Management also reaffirmed its 2026 EBITDA guidance. Q2 earnings analysis

Despite the earnings shortfall, Avis reported fleet reductions, record vehicle utilization and improved adjusted EBITDA, indicating that tighter fleet discipline is helping protect margins. Management also reaffirmed its 2026 EBITDA guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain focused on whether efficiency gains can offset soft rental demand. Avis faces weak liquidity and high leverage, while its valuation remains elevated relative to its financial risks, suggesting a cautious investor outlook. Avis valuation analysis

Analysts remain focused on whether efficiency gains can offset soft rental demand. Avis faces weak liquidity and high leverage, while its valuation remains elevated relative to its financial risks, suggesting a cautious investor outlook. Negative Sentiment: Avis’s latest quarter increased concerns about demand and earnings. The company reported $0.98 in adjusted earnings per share versus a $2.05 consensus estimate, while revenue of approximately $3.0 billion missed the $3.10 billion forecast and declined 1.3% year over year. The stock has fallen sharply since the report, despite the operational improvements. Avis Q2 earnings miss

Avis’s latest quarter increased concerns about demand and earnings. The company reported $0.98 in adjusted earnings per share versus a $2.05 consensus estimate, while revenue of approximately $3.0 billion missed the $3.10 billion forecast and declined 1.3% year over year. The stock has fallen sharply since the report, despite the operational improvements. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced or promoted a securities class action on behalf of Avis investors who purchased securities between February 20, 2025, and April 21, 2026. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida, names Pentwater Capital Management and executive Matthew Halbower and alleges violations of federal securities laws. The litigation adds headline and legal uncertainty, although the allegations have not been proven. Investors face a September 29, 2026 application deadline in the related action. Pomerantz class action announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays set a $160.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $132.75.

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Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc operates as a leading global provider of vehicle rental and mobility solutions. Through its two core brands, Avis® and Budget®, the company offers a broad range of rental options including daily, weekly and monthly car rentals for leisure and business travelers. In addition to traditional airport and off-airport car rental services, Avis Budget Group delivers innovative mobility platforms such as car-sharing programs and connected fleet solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of corporate, government and individual customers.

The company's roots trace back to Avis Rent a Car, founded in 1946, and Budget Rent a Car, established in 1958.

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