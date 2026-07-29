Amundi Has $1.15 Billion Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Amundi cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,825,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 6,237,910 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.72% of Pfizer worth $1,146,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Pfizer to beat second-quarter earnings estimates, supported by favorable earnings expectations and improving revenue trends. The prospect of another earnings surprise may be encouraging investors ahead of the report. Pfizer Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Pfizer to beat second-quarter earnings estimates, supported by favorable earnings expectations and improving revenue trends. The prospect of another earnings surprise may be encouraging investors ahead of the report. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer completed a Phase 1 study evaluating the tablet formulation of ibuzatrelvir, an antiviral candidate. While early-stage data do not establish commercial success, the update represents progress in Pfizer’s pipeline and could support longer-term growth expectations. Pfizer Fine Tunes Ibuzatrelvir Tablet

Pfizer completed a Phase 1 study evaluating the tablet formulation of ibuzatrelvir, an antiviral candidate. While early-stage data do not establish commercial success, the update represents progress in Pfizer’s pipeline and could support longer-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: The FDA’s priority review of TALZENNA in combination with XTANDI for an earlier prostate-cancer setting could expand Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Investors may view the opportunity as a potential offset to declining legacy and COVID-related products. FDA Priority Review of TALZENNA

The FDA’s priority review of TALZENNA in combination with XTANDI for an earlier prostate-cancer setting could expand Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Investors may view the opportunity as a potential offset to declining legacy and COVID-related products. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentaries highlighted Pfizer’s discounted valuation and argued that its patent-cliff concerns may already be reflected in the share price. This value-investing narrative likely contributed to buying interest. Pfizer Valuation and Patent Cliff Analysis

Pfizer Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC cut shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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