Amundi Has $1.38 Billion Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Amundi raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,126,823 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 374,840 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.71% of Citigroup worth $1,375,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,800,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock worth $19,048,467,000 after buying an additional 4,938,923 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $298,082,000. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $252,972,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Citigroup by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,158,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,284,000 after buying an additional 1,582,150 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research raised Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $135.50 to $149.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.23%.The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.92%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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