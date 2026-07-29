Amundi Has $1.41 Billion Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,129,660 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 1,533,801 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.46% of Cisco Systems worth $1,406,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $30,730,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,521,161 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $15,060,995,000 after buying an additional 1,057,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,326,258 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $5,802,382,000 after buying an additional 206,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,609,227,000 after buying an additional 6,224,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $4,473,272,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $115.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average of $95.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,162.87. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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