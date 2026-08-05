Amundi Has $14.70 Million Stock Position in i-80 Gold Corp. $IAUX

Amundi lessened its holdings in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX - Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,669,702 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,203,273 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 1.12% of i-80 Gold worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in i-80 Gold by 19,522.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in i-80 Gold by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company's stock.

i-80 Gold Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of IAUX stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. i-80 Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at i-80 Gold

In related news, Director Steven W. Yopps bought 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Arthur Begeman sold 24,356 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $38,726.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 827,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,492.86. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group set a $2.60 price target on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Canadian-focused gold exploration, development and production company with a strategic emphasis on precious metal assets in the state of Nevada, USA. The company pursues a district-scale approach, seeking to consolidate under-explored gold belts and advance resource-stage projects toward commercial production. Its core objective is to build a balanced portfolio of operating and development assets that generate cash flow while supporting ongoing exploration.

The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Ruby Hill complex in Humboldt County, Nevada, which encompasses multiple gold and silver deposits at various stages of technical study and permitting.

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