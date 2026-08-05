Amundi Has $15.09 Million Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Amundi grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR - Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661,728 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,160,872 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.19% of Aurora Innovation worth $15,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 24.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,338,768 shares of the company's stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 263,978 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 638,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 485,972 shares during the period. Family Manage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,922 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Aurora Innovation from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $4.70 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Read Our Latest Report on AUR

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 18,000.00% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business's revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David M. Wehner acquired 82,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $498,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 246,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,974.76. This represents a 50.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,202,354 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $8,741,113.58. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,048,487 shares of company stock valued at $54,295,119 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company's core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Aurora Innovation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aurora Innovation wasn't on the list.

While Aurora Innovation currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here