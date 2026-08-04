Amundi Has $20.14 Million Stake in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Amundi grew its holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 209.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,820 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 414,233 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.11% of Amer Sports worth $20,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 84.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 484.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 1,030.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 814 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amer Sports by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $48.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amer Sports

Insider Transactions at Amer Sports

In other Amer Sports news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $3,867,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $150,050.25. The trade was a 96.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $7,657,331.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 215,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,331.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 833,580 shares of company stock worth $29,200,266 over the last quarter.

Amer Sports Stock Up 2.1%

AS opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.05. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $42.76.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Amer Sports's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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