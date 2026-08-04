Amundi Has $25.80 Million Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Amundi increased its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 1,411.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,319 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 98,349 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.10% of FTAI Aviation worth $25,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 40.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 122.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In related news, President David Moreno bought 2,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $201.27 per share, for a total transaction of $498,143.25. Following the acquisition, the president owned 199,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,151,352.30. This represents a 1.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $225.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.49 and a 12 month high of $323.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $238.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.18.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 146.23% and a net margin of 15.94%.The business had revenue of $953.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $290.00 price target on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI Aviation

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

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