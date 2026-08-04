Amundi Has $26.70 Million Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Amundi trimmed its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,038 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 22,068 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.38% of Armstrong World Industries worth $26,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $179.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $158.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.86. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $150.28 and a one year high of $206.08.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 18.60%.The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Armstrong World Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore set a $200.00 target price on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $213.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

Further Reading

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