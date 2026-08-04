Amundi Has $30.54 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Amundi trimmed its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,516 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 80,885 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.20% of Clean Harbors worth $30,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 676.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total transaction of $247,753.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,819,495.79. This represents a 8.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $225,803.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $310.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.34. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $201.34 and a one year high of $335.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.03%.The company's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America set a $377.00 target price on Clean Harbors and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $354.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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