Amundi Has $457.78 Million Position in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Amundi lessened its holdings in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,567,567 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,899,456 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 1.72% of Stellantis worth $457,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 67,305 shares of the company's stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,365,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,139 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 256,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 157,252 shares of the company's stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Stellantis from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Freedom Capital raised Stellantis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLA

Stellantis Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of STLA opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.46. Stellantis N.V. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.14 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stellantis N.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

Further Reading

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