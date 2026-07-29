Amundi Has $628.07 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Amundi boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,224,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 240,167 shares during the period. Amundi owned 1.30% of Keysight Technologies worth $628,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at $43,860,996.12. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,084,839.07. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:KEYS opened at $305.04 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.85 and a 1-year high of $374.96. The business's 50-day moving average price is $335.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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