Amundi Has $675.88 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Amundi lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563,158 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 484,602 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.57% of Intuit worth $675,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $312.99 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.92 and a 200-day moving average of $387.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.65 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank raised Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $427.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $462.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit benefited from renewed investor interest in enterprise software after software stocks outperformed semiconductor shares. Separately, Intuit’s AI initiatives and use of automation to improve efficiency could support its long-term competitive position. Software Is Beating Chips for Once

Intuit benefited from renewed investor interest in enterprise software after software stocks outperformed semiconductor shares. Separately, Intuit’s AI initiatives and use of automation to improve efficiency could support its long-term competitive position. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted a securities class action against Intuit and certain executives. The case covers investors who purchased shares between August 22, 2025, and May 20, 2026, with lead-plaintiff deadlines generally falling on September 8 or September 9, 2026. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they add uncertainty and potential litigation costs. Pomerantz Class Action Announcement

Multiple law firms announced or promoted a securities class action against Intuit and certain executives. The case covers investors who purchased shares between August 22, 2025, and May 20, 2026, with lead-plaintiff deadlines generally falling on September 8 or September 9, 2026. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they add uncertainty and potential litigation costs. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege that Intuit overstated the sustainability and growth of its tax-related operations, particularly TurboTax, while failing to disclose increased competition, pricing pressure and customer losses. Plaintiffs claim these issues contributed to a stock decline of more than 20% after the market reassessed Intuit’s outlook. Intuit Securities Class Action Allegations

The lawsuits allege that Intuit overstated the sustainability and growth of its tax-related operations, particularly TurboTax, while failing to disclose increased competition, pricing pressure and customer losses. Plaintiffs claim these issues contributed to a stock decline of more than 20% after the market reassessed Intuit’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen downgraded INTU to Hold from Buy, citing a near-term catalyst path that is skewed more negatively than positively and could limit a recovery in the shares. Investors also remain concerned about AI-driven disruption and earnings pressure. TD Cowen Downgrades Intuit

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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