Amundi Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Amundi decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,551 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 296,612 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $202,304,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,587,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,846,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $410,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,452,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $380,035,000 after purchasing an additional 957,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,113,896 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $232,698,000 after purchasing an additional 825,769 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Camden Property Trust to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $111.82 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.53. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.49). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $396.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.680-6.820 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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