Amundi Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Amundi grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,022 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.11% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company's stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $91.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $1,102,090.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 66,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,811,860.10. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $936,398.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,434,264. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,971. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $85.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.18. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $153.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 5.58%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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