Amundi Has $867.40 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,562,292 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 820,264 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.70% of Prologis worth $867,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $143.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.89. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $103.41 and a one year high of $153.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Prologis's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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