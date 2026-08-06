Amundi Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Amundi reduced its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,163 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 526,743 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.09% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 70.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AMH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $466.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-1.970 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.76%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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