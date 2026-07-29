Amundi Increases Holdings in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Amundi boosted its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR - Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,946,464 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,409,978 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 1.10% of Baker Hughes worth $668,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Baker Hughes News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Baker Hughes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Baker Hughes reported adjusted EPS of $0.64 versus the $0.51 consensus and revenue of $6.74 billion, above estimates of $6.54 billion. Revenue increased 2.4% year over year, while strong cash flow and expanding margins supported the outlook. Baker Hughes earnings report

Baker Hughes reported adjusted EPS of $0.64 versus the $0.51 consensus and revenue of $6.74 billion, above estimates of $6.54 billion. Revenue increased 2.4% year over year, while strong cash flow and expanding margins supported the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Energy Technology orders and backlog are key growth drivers. IET orders surged 49%, reaching a record level, and the company highlighted robust backlog growth and margin expansion. These trends are helping offset weaker near-term drilling activity. Baker Hughes Q2 earnings analysis

IET orders surged 49%, reaching a record level, and the company highlighted robust backlog growth and margin expansion. These trends are helping offset weaker near-term drilling activity. Positive Sentiment: A major LNG contract strengthens the long-term story. Baker Hughes secured a comprehensive liquefaction-technology order from Venture Global for the CP2 LNG expansion in Louisiana. The award reinforces exposure to LNG infrastructure and rising power demand from artificial-intelligence data centers. Baker Hughes Venture Global LNG order

Baker Hughes secured a comprehensive liquefaction-technology order from Venture Global for the CP2 LNG expansion in Louisiana. The award reinforces exposure to LNG infrastructure and rising power demand from artificial-intelligence data centers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support improved. Susquehanna raised its price target from $70 to $72 and assigned a positive rating, while Piper Sandler maintained its Buy rating. A separate Wall Street Zen upgrade also adds to favorable sentiment.

Susquehanna raised its price target from $70 to $72 and assigned a positive rating, while Piper Sandler maintained its Buy rating. A separate Wall Street Zen upgrade also adds to favorable sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance was broadly in line. Baker Hughes forecast revenue of approximately $6.9 billion, matching consensus, offering limited incremental upside from guidance alone. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share.

Baker Hughes forecast revenue of approximately $6.9 billion, matching consensus, offering limited incremental upside from guidance alone. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share. Negative Sentiment: Management expects global oil-and-gas producer spending to decline modestly in 2026. Growth in Latin America, offshore Africa, and North American land activity is expected to be offset by reduced spending in Europe and the Middle East, creating a headwind for conventional oilfield services. Baker Hughes spending outlook

Growth in Latin America, offshore Africa, and North American land activity is expected to be offset by reduced spending in Europe and the Middle East, creating a headwind for conventional oilfield services. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and positioning may be limiting gains. One analysis characterized BKR as fairly valued after its recent operational improvement and cautioned that Middle East tensions and AI-related power demand could reverse. Unusually heavy put-option buying also signals increased near-term hedging or bearish speculation.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.17%.Baker Hughes's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes's dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Baker Hughes

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 181,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $10,599,844.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 703,444 shares in the company, valued at $41,102,232.92. This represents a 20.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 5,088 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $326,751.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,327.34. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,910 shares of company stock valued at $22,420,797. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm's roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE's oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

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