Amundi Increases Position in Dakota Gold Corp. $DC

Amundi increased its position in shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC - Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Amundi owned 1.61% of Dakota Gold worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DC. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Dakota Gold by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,407 shares of the company's stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dakota Gold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dakota Gold by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Dakota Gold by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,058 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Dakota Gold

In other news, Director Todd J. Kenner purchased 17,921 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $100,357.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,357.60. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer S. Grafton sold 15,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $86,241.16. Following the sale, the director owned 144,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $803,753.60. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dakota Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "speculative buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce began coverage on shares of Dakota Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Dakota Gold from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dakota Gold currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.44.

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Dakota Gold Stock Performance

Shares of DC stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

Dakota Gold Profile

Dakota Gold Corp NYSE: DC is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects within the United States. The company’s primary asset is the historic Homestake District in South Dakota’s Black Hills, where it seeks to redevelop gold-bearing tailings and low‐grade ore volumes for open‐pit heap leach processing. Dakota Gold pursues a staged approach, combining exploration, resource delineation and economic studies to unlock value from legacy mine materials.

The firm’s flagship property comprises sealed tailings impoundments and adjacent low‐grade stockpiles left over from the Homestake Gold Mine, which operated from 1876 until 2002.

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