Amundi Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Amundi increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,679,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,062,643 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.34% of T-Mobile US worth $772,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target from $255 to $235 but maintained a “Buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from the recent trading level. The target cut reflects a more cautious outlook rather than a change to UBS’s positive investment stance. Benzinga

UBS lowered its price target from $255 to $235 but maintained a “Buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from the recent trading level. The target cut reflects a more cautious outlook rather than a change to UBS’s positive investment stance. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile’s CEO is continuing to reduce free-phone promotions after elevated postpaid churn showed signs of improving. Fewer giveaways could support margins and cash flow, although the strategy risks making the carrier less attractive to price-sensitive customers. T-Mobile cuts free phone deals

T-Mobile’s CEO is continuing to reduce free-phone promotions after elevated postpaid churn showed signs of improving. Fewer giveaways could support margins and cash flow, although the strategy risks making the carrier less attractive to price-sensitive customers. Neutral Sentiment: Customer experience is emerging as an important competitive differentiator for T-Mobile and Verizon, but analysts caution that customer-experience scores should not be treated as a direct forecast of subscriber or financial growth. Customer experience competition

Customer experience is emerging as an important competitive differentiator for T-Mobile and Verizon, but analysts caution that customer-experience scores should not be treated as a direct forecast of subscriber or financial growth. Neutral Sentiment: The broader 5G market remains a long-term growth opportunity, with global subscriptions expected to expand significantly through 2031. However, North American penetration is already high, shifting the industry’s focus from coverage expansion to customer retention, pricing and service quality. Telecom stocks comparison

The broader 5G market remains a long-term growth opportunity, with global subscriptions expected to expand significantly through 2031. However, North American penetration is already high, shifting the industry’s focus from coverage expansion to customer retention, pricing and service quality. Negative Sentiment: Investment commentary questioned whether T-Mobile’s unusually strong returns on assets can persist as competition intensifies. Starlink’s push into home broadband could limit T-Mobile’s ability to raise prices and pressure its broadband growth and profitability assumptions. Emerging network competition concerns

Investment commentary questioned whether T-Mobile’s unusually strong returns on assets can persist as competition intensifies. Starlink’s push into home broadband could limit T-Mobile’s ability to raise prices and pressure its broadband growth and profitability assumptions. Negative Sentiment: A service outage affected thousands of T-Mobile customers across the United States. Although the company said resources were focused on restoring service, the incident could damage customer satisfaction and increase churn concerns. T-Mobile outage

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.04 and a 200-day moving average of $195.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $261.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $261.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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