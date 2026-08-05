Amundi Increases Stock Position in The Campbell's Company $CPB

Amundi raised its stake in shares of The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,436 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 141,305 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.20% of Campbell's worth $13,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Campbell's by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Campbell's by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 660,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,369,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell's in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Campbell's by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,623 shares of the company's stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell's by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Campbell's from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised Campbell's to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell's from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Campbell's from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Campbell's from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

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Campbell's Trading Up 1.7%

CPB opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.02. The Campbell's Company has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Campbell's had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Campbell's's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Campbell's Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Campbell's's payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Campbell's Company Profile

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report).

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