Amundi Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Amundi purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 207,395,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,868,822,000. TotalEnergies comprises about 5.1% of Amundi's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Amundi owned 8.65% of TotalEnergies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,337,330,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,668,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,435,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,245,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 21,398.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,380,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,641,693,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192,677 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,982,676,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,917,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company's stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE TTE opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.14.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.10 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 15.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTE. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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