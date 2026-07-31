Amundi Purchases 189,512 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Amundi grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 699,562 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 189,512 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.31% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $203,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get APD alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $299.75 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $289.60 and its 200 day moving average is $286.63. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.11 and a fifty-two week high of $314.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.390-13.490 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Key Headlines Impacting Air Products and Chemicals

Here are the key news stories impacting Air Products and Chemicals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted fiscal third-quarter EPS was $3.47 , above the roughly $3.34-$3.36 analyst consensus and ahead of the company’s guidance range. Adjusted operating income reached $810 million, supported by higher on-site volumes, pricing and favorable currency effects. APD Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

Adjusted fiscal third-quarter EPS was , above the roughly $3.34-$3.36 analyst consensus and ahead of the company’s guidance range. Adjusted operating income reached $810 million, supported by higher on-site volumes, pricing and favorable currency effects. Positive Sentiment: Air Products raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $13.39-$13.49 , above the prior consensus estimate of $13.22, and issued fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.65 versus a $3.52 consensus. The raised forecast was a key catalyst for the stock. Air Products FY2026 EPS Outlook

Air Products raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to , above the prior consensus estimate of $13.22, and issued fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.65 versus a $3.52 consensus. The raised forecast was a key catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company’s decision to discontinue the Louisiana Clean Energy Complex, an Arizona zero-carbon liquid hydrogen facility and other smaller projects reduces expected fiscal 2026 capital expenditures to approximately $3.5 billion . Investors may view the portfolio reset as improving capital discipline and reducing exposure to costly, lower-return projects. Air Products Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

The company’s decision to discontinue the Louisiana Clean Energy Complex, an Arizona zero-carbon liquid hydrogen facility and other smaller projects reduces expected fiscal 2026 capital expenditures to approximately . Investors may view the portfolio reset as improving capital discipline and reducing exposure to costly, lower-return projects. Neutral Sentiment: Air Products also announced an electronics-related agreement in Taiwan to build and operate four air-separation units and related gas infrastructure, while finalizing a renewable-ammonia marketing agreement connected to the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project. These initiatives support longer-term growth but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Air Products Third Quarter Results and Projects

Air Products also announced an electronics-related agreement in Taiwan to build and operate four air-separation units and related gas infrastructure, while finalizing a renewable-ammonia marketing agreement connected to the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project. These initiatives support longer-term growth but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: GAAP results were sharply negative, with a $6.47 loss per share and a $2.1 billion operating loss, primarily from project and asset-action charges, including a reported $2.9 billion Louisiana-related charge. Revenue of $3.16 billion rose 4.6% year over year but fell short of the approximately $3.20 billion consensus. Air Products Swings to Third-Quarter Loss

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Air Products and Chemicals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Air Products and Chemicals wasn't on the list.

While Air Products and Chemicals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here