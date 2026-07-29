Amundi Raises Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG $UBS

Amundi boosted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,294,847 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 3,374,516 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.75% of UBS Group worth $910,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Key Stories Impacting UBS Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

UBS Group Trading Down 0.9%

UBS Group stock opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UBS. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UBS Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS Group

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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