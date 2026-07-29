Amundi Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Amundi reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,939,016 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 168,025 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.66% of S&P Global worth $824,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in S&P Global by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Solid second-quarter performance: S&P Global reported adjusted EPS of $4.83, above the $4.81 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $4.15 billion versus expectations of $4.12 billion. Revenue increased 10.4% year over year, supported by strong performance in Ratings and Indices, which also helped margins, profit and cash flow. S&P Global Q2 Earnings Beat on Ratings & Indices Strength

S&P Global reported adjusted EPS of $4.83, above the $4.81 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $4.15 billion versus expectations of $4.12 billion. Revenue increased 10.4% year over year, supported by strong performance in Ratings and Indices, which also helped margins, profit and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Capital return and segment outlook: Management anticipates more than $7 billion in 2026 share repurchases and raised its outlook for the Ratings and Indices businesses. These actions may support per-share earnings and signal confidence in the company’s core franchises. S&P Global anticipates adjusted EPS and buybacks

Management anticipates more than $7 billion in 2026 share repurchases and raised its outlook for the Ratings and Indices businesses. These actions may support per-share earnings and signal confidence in the company’s core franchises. Positive Sentiment: Expansion into growth markets: S&P Global agreed to acquire majority stakes in Agusto & Company, expanding its Ratings presence across African debt markets, and datacenterHawk, adding asset-level data on data centers, fiber networks and infrastructure. The deals could broaden the company’s data and market-intelligence offerings, although their near-term financial contribution was not specified. Agusto acquisition datacenterHawk acquisition

S&P Global agreed to acquire majority stakes in Agusto & Company, expanding its Ratings presence across African debt markets, and datacenterHawk, adding asset-level data on data centers, fiber networks and infrastructure. The deals could broaden the company’s data and market-intelligence offerings, although their near-term financial contribution was not specified. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic data focus: The company’s Orbit presentation emphasized capital flows, risk analysis and data opportunities, including infrastructure and energy markets. This reinforces S&P Global’s longer-term strategy but provides limited immediate earnings impact. Orbit presentation transcript

The company’s Orbit presentation emphasized capital flows, risk analysis and data opportunities, including infrastructure and energy markets. This reinforces S&P Global’s longer-term strategy but provides limited immediate earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance disappointed relative to estimates: S&P Global issued adjusted EPS guidance of $17.50–$17.75, below the cited consensus estimate of $18.98. The lower-than-expected outlook outweighed the quarterly beat and became the main reason for the negative stock reaction. Results also included adjustments related to the Mobility spinoff, adding complexity to comparisons. S&P Global second-quarter results

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $423.55 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $423.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.12 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $533.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

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