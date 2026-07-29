Amundi Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Amundi lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,806,338 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 911,795 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.5% of Amundi's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Amundi owned approximately 0.58% of Home Depot worth $1,909,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 60.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,051 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in Home Depot by 901.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,132,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,979 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 33,026.3% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,026 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $770,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,956 shares during the period. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14,869.3% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $768,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,607 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Home Depot announced a new renovation initiative with Boys & Girls Clubs, reinforcing its community-focused brand and potentially supporting customer engagement. The program is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings but contributed to the positive news flow. Home Depot Stock Surges With New Boys & Girls Clubs Renovation Plan

Home Depot announced a new renovation initiative with Boys & Girls Clubs, reinforcing its community-focused brand and potentially supporting customer engagement. The program is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings but contributed to the positive news flow. Positive Sentiment: Investors appeared to favor HD as a relatively defensive retail name while technology stocks weakened. Social-media commentary pointed to steady share accumulation, and August call-option activity surged as traders positioned for possible volatility ahead of the company’s mid-August earnings report. Home Depot Options Activity and Defensive Rotation

Investors appeared to favor HD as a relatively defensive retail name while technology stocks weakened. Social-media commentary pointed to steady share accumulation, and August call-option activity surged as traders positioned for possible volatility ahead of the company’s mid-August earnings report. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and set a $377 price target, implying additional upside from the cited share price. Analysts tracked by Quiver Quantitative had a median target of $376, with several targets ranging from $369 to $430. DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating

DA Davidson reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and set a $377 price target, implying additional upside from the cited share price. Analysts tracked by Quiver Quantitative had a median target of $376, with several targets ranging from $369 to $430. Positive Sentiment: The latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $3.43 versus a $3.41 consensus and revenue of $41.77 billion versus $41.59 billion expected. Revenue grew 4.8% year over year, supporting the longer-term investment case.

The latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $3.43 versus a $3.41 consensus and revenue of $41.77 billion versus $41.59 billion expected. Revenue grew 4.8% year over year, supporting the longer-term investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed: 1,756 investors added HD shares while 1,877 reduced holdings in the latest reporting period. Insider activity was more cautious, with two executives selling shares and no reported insider purchases during the past six months.

Institutional positioning was mixed: 1,756 investors added HD shares while 1,877 reduced holdings in the latest reporting period. Insider activity was more cautious, with two executives selling shares and no reported insider purchases during the past six months. Negative Sentiment: Recent analysis highlighted underlying risks including elevated leverage, housing-market weakness, mortgage-rate sensitivity and potentially pressured discretionary consumer spending. These issues could limit big-ticket home-improvement demand and create volatility around earnings. Home Depot Problems Brewing Underneath the Surface

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $344.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business's fifty day moving average price is $331.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

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