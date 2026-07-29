Amundi Sells 506,916 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Amundi cut its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,064,915 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 506,916 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.57% of McDonald's worth $1,263,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $272.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company's 50-day moving average is $275.60 and its 200-day moving average is $298.42. McDonald's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $260.96 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald's from $331.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $333.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCD

More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS maintained a Buy rating despite lowering its price target from $365 to $340, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels. The target reduction reflects a more cautious outlook, but the continued Buy rating provides a positive signal. UBS McDonald’s price target report

UBS maintained a rating despite lowering its price target from $365 to $340, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels. The target reduction reflects a more cautious outlook, but the continued Buy rating provides a positive signal. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s affirmed its quarterly dividend of $1.86 per share, payable September 16. Its long record of annual dividend increases may attract income-oriented investors, particularly with the stock trading well below its 52-week high. McDonald’s dividend and valuation analysis

McDonald’s affirmed its quarterly dividend of $1.86 per share, payable September 16. Its long record of annual dividend increases may attract income-oriented investors, particularly with the stock trading well below its 52-week high. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street’s average price targets remain materially above the current share price, with some analysts viewing the pullback as a buying opportunity if McDonald’s can stabilize sales and restore growth. McDonald’s near 52-week low analysis

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,634 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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