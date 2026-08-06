Amundi Sells 67,015 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

Amundi lessened its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH - Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,907 shares of the company's stock after selling 67,015 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.19% of Howard Hughes worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HHH. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 191.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 494 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of HHH stock opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average of $69.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Howard Hughes's revenue for the quarter was up 330.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

In other Howard Hughes news, insider James Carman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,563.20. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howard Hughes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $79.00.

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About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

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