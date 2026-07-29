Amundi Sells 778,681 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Amundi cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,406,961 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 778,681 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.43% of Abbott Laboratories worth $760,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,689 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 65,853 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,463,522 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $663,610,000 after purchasing an additional 209,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 257,761 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 109,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.7%

ABT stock opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $186.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $100.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 17th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.17.

View Our Latest Report on ABT

Trending Headlines about Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and raised guidance support investor confidence. Abbott reported second-quarter earnings of $1.31 per share, above the $1.28 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 13% year over year to $12.59 billion. Management raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $5.45-$5.60 and expects third-quarter EPS of $1.38-$1.46. Strong demand for cancer diagnostics and medical devices helped offset concerns about procedure volumes. Abbott Raised Its Profit Forecast

Abbott reported second-quarter earnings of $1.31 per share, above the $1.28 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 13% year over year to $12.59 billion. Management raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $5.45-$5.60 and expects third-quarter EPS of $1.38-$1.46. Strong demand for cancer diagnostics and medical devices helped offset concerns about procedure volumes. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives provide multiple expansion paths. Abbott is investing in diabetes care, oncology diagnostics and cardiovascular devices through new product launches and acquisitions, giving investors several potential sources of future sales growth. Abbott Rides Key Diabetes, Oncology and Heart Care Innovation Trends

Abbott is investing in diabetes care, oncology diagnostics and cardiovascular devices through new product launches and acquisitions, giving investors several potential sources of future sales growth. Positive Sentiment: New colorectal cancer screening rights strengthen Abbott’s diagnostics portfolio. Abbott secured exclusive U.S. commercialization rights for Freenome’s FDA-cleared SimpleScreen blood-based colorectal cancer test. The product could broaden screening access, particularly among Americans overdue for testing, although commercial adoption will determine the financial impact. FDA Approves Freenome’s SimpleScreen CRC Test

Abbott secured exclusive U.S. commercialization rights for Freenome’s FDA-cleared SimpleScreen blood-based colorectal cancer test. The product could broaden screening access, particularly among Americans overdue for testing, although commercial adoption will determine the financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive but see limited valuation upside. UBS lowered its ABT price target from $135 to $125 while maintaining a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from the referenced trading level. Another analysis noted that Abbott’s earnings setup has improved, but its elevated valuation could constrain returns. UBS Abbott Price Target Update

UBS lowered its ABT price target from $135 to $125 while maintaining a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from the referenced trading level. Another analysis noted that Abbott’s earnings setup has improved, but its elevated valuation could constrain returns. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and litigation concerns remain overhangs. Despite the earnings beat and improved outlook, investors continue to monitor legal risks and whether projected growth will justify Abbott’s premium earnings multiple. Abbott Fell as Guidance and Litigation Concerns Overshadowed Growth

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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