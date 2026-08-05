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Amundi Trims Position in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
JBT Marel logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Amundi reduced its JBT Marel stake by 7.3% in the first quarter, selling 9,323 shares and retaining 118,825 shares worth approximately $15.2 million. Institutional investors collectively own 98.92% of the company.
  • Second-quarter revenue rose 5% year over year to $981 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased to $168 million; however, adjusted EPS of $1.95 missed analysts’ $2.02 consensus estimate.
  • Management maintained its 2026 revenue outlook of roughly $4.0 billion to $4.1 billion and guided to EPS of $7.85–$8.35, while shares traded down 6.7% amid the earnings miss and slightly cautious guidance.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of JBT Marel.

Amundi decreased its holdings in shares of JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,825 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,323 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.23% of JBT Marel worth $15,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in JBT Marel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in JBT Marel by 1,211.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC increased its holdings in JBT Marel by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 218 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about JBT Marel

Here are the key news stories impacting JBT Marel this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 5% year over year to $981 million, while orders reached $1.03 billion, backlog stood at $1.54 billion and book-to-bill was 1.05x. Protein Solutions revenue rose 11% to $467 million. JBT Marel Q2 revenue rises 5 percent to $981 million
  • Positive Sentiment: JBT Marel outlined a plan to generate approximately $25 million to $30 million in annual savings by 2028 and target a 20% adjusted EBITDA margin, offering a potential longer-term profitability catalyst. JBT Marel targets 20 percent adjusted EBITDA margin in 2028
  • Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA rose to $168 million, or a 17.1% margin. Year-to-date operating cash flow was $221 million and free cash flow was $179 million, while the company repurchased about 200,000 shares during the quarter.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained its full-year 2026 revenue outlook, with revenue expected at approximately $4.0 billion to $4.1 billion, and reiterated its adjusted EBITDA margin guidance. JBT Marel Q2 2026 earnings call transcript
  • Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.95, below the $2.02 analyst consensus, even though it improved from $1.49 a year earlier. The earnings and revenue release therefore disappointed investors. JBT Marel Q2 earnings and revenues miss estimates
  • Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $7.85 to $8.35 is close to, but slightly below, the roughly $8.28 analyst expectation at the midpoint. GAAP EPS guidance was reduced to $4.20-$4.70 to reflect a second-quarter impairment charge, adding pressure to the stock.

JBT Marel Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of NYSE JBTM opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.56. JBT Marel Corporation has a 52-week low of $113.67 and a 52-week high of $170.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.07). JBT Marel had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.89%.The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter. JBT Marel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-8.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JBT Marel Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel's payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners set a $165.00 price objective on JBT Marel in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered JBT Marel from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on JBT Marel in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered JBT Marel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut JBT Marel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $174.67.

Read Our Latest Report on JBT Marel

About JBT Marel

(Free Report)

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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