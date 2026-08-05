Amundi Trims Stake in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Amundi trimmed its position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,944 shares of the company's stock after selling 119,801 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.15% of HF Sinclair worth $17,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DINO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,451.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the company's stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,391 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,194,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $5,505,000. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE DINO opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.70. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.82. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This is a boost from HF Sinclair's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,031,794.81. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $46,412.15. Following the sale, the director owned 16,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,209,127.87. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of HF Sinclair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.25.

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HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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