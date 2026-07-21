Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Holdings Lowered by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,668 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 81,413 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total transaction of $3,897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,605,435.50. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total value of $533,846.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 117,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,239,484.43. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $372.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $445.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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