Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 1,870.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 132,405 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $37,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.3%

Analog Devices stock opened at $427.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $393.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.37 and a 1-year high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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