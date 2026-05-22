Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 227.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,232 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Stock Down 3.5%

ADI stock opened at $384.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $206.00 and a one year high of $435.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $74,623,245.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $423.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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