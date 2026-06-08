Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,168,792 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 3.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Analog Devices worth $588,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $401.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 97,594 shares of company stock worth $38,873,292 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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