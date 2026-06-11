Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,782 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $146,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Stock Down 3.0%

ADI stock opened at $392.67 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.37 and a twelve month high of $439.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,594 shares of company stock valued at $38,873,292. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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