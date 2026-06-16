Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Bought by Avalon Global Asset Management LLC

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 2.2% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Argus set a $460.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.3%

ADI stock opened at $427.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $439.70. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $393.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.60. The stock has a market cap of $208.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $563,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 118,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,279,145.49. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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