Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Bought by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,234 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $427.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $439.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $208.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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