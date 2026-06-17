Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,510 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 88,306 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $137,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Analog Devices by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total value of $563,723.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 118,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,279,145.49. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $416.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $395.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

Key Stories Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus set a $460.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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